UK Comedian Greg Davies Will Embark on First Australian Tour

Greg Davies will be bringing his highly acclaimed show Full Fat Legend to Australia in October/November 2026. This will be Greg's first Australian tour and will kick off in Adelaide before heading to Perth, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets go on sale Tuesday 3 March.

Greg is best known in Australia for the television series Taskmaster, The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Man Down and Cuckoo.

The 2025/26 Full Fat Legend tour in the UK/Ireland sold out instantly, selling over 250,000 tickets. In London alone the tour included shows at OVO Arena Wembley, The Royal Albert Hall, The O2 Arena and six nights at the Eventim Apollo.

Greg's first solo stand up shows, The Back Of My Mum's Head and Firing Cheeseballs At A Dog (Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee) were released as best-selling DVDs. His 2018 stand up show, You Magnificent Beast was recorded at London's Hammersmith Apollo and released as a Netflix Special.

Tour Dates

Adelaide Thebarton Theatre Saturday 24 October

Perth Riverside Theatre Monday 26 October

Brisbane Convention Centre Thursday 29 October

Canberra Royal Theatre Saturday 31 October

Melbourne Hamer Hall Monday 2 November

Sydney State Theatre Saturday 7 November