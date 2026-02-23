Pre-Sale Tickets for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Now Available in Sydney

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will return to Sydney in March 2027 bringing back the internationally acclaimed spectacle audiences know and love.

Playing at the Sydney Lyric, tickets are officially on pre-sale from today at 10:00am AEDT, and tickets for the General Public from 9:00am AEDT on Thursday.

The 10 x time Tony Award winning blockbuster production will feature an exciting new Aussie cast - to be announced at a later date following auditions happening in March and April - delivering the same world-renowned theatrical extravaganza that has captivated more than 12 million theatregoers globally, including 1.4 million Australians during its original sell-out national tour.

The return season follows overwhelming audience demand after the production's record-breaking Australian tour concluded in 2024. The Sydney run marks a special homecoming for the first Australian produced musical to win the Tony Award for Best Musical, and for a global phenomenon that continues to dazzle audiences in New York, London, Cologne, Utrecht, Korea, across North America and on its international World Tour.

Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, said, “Australian audiences embraced the show so passionately on the first tour, and we heard from so many people eager to experience it again, or for the very first time. Auditions kick off next month and we can't wait to see what fresh talent we uncover for this tour. We're excited to bring the Spectacular home once more in 2027.”

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from today at 10:00am AEDT via moulinrougemusical.com.au

General public tickets go on sale this Thursday, 26 February 2026 from 9:00am AEDT from Ticketmaster.

