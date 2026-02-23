Jeff Goldblum Adds Sydney Opera House Show

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have announced The Night Blooms World Tour has added a second Sydney Opera House Show on Monday May 4 which will again include a special performance alongside The Metropolitan Orchestra conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams boosting Goldblum's music into something stratospheric.

Following the success of its companion album Still Blooming, which debuted at #1 on the Official Jazz & Blues Albums Chart and #10 on the UK Official Albums Chart in 2025, Night Blooms marks a rich new chapter in his ever-evolving musical journey. Set to be released on June 5, 2026 on Universal's recently relaunched Fontana label, Night Blooms marks an electrifying continuation of Goldblum's successful musical odyssey alongside his longtime ensemble, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Piano playing Goldblum also adds his unique vocals on a few tracks on this forthcoming album, alongside a dazzling lineup of collaborators whom he's mobilized as a result of his illustrious decades-long career across film, television, stage, fashion, and music including dodie, Cynthia Erivo, Melody Gardot, Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, Charlie Puth, Haley Reinhart, Maiya Sykes and more.

Arriving hot on the heels of Goldblum's portrayal as 'The Wizard' in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, Still Blooming: Night Blooms reflects his deepening commitment to the 88 keys, song, and performance — transforming a 30-year passion for music into a thriving parallel career. The Night Blooms World Tour will bring these recordings to life on stage, serving audiences an intimate yet exuberant evening of jazz and storytelling with a delicious dollop of Hollywood vibes.