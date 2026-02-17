LATE NIGHT VICE — Where scandalous skill meets unapologetic freedom.

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Friday 13th, February 2026, 9:45 pm, The Grand Electric

Finally a show where the boundaries are truly treated with the abandon they deserve.

This Cabaret-circus show excites, titillates, shocks, entices, entertains beyond par, all with a moist hug.

Event company FEVER brings this LATE NIGHT VICE to the Grand Electric in time for the Sydney Mardi Gras Festival. From the creators of Blanc Le Blanc, this collections of expert performers let loose to present their extraordinary physical and comedic feats with outrageous touches that take your experience to the rare arena of uninhibited choices.

This show demands no cameras, no phones and while the professional staff of the Grand Electric elegantly tend to your cocktail needs they are expertly militant ensuring the nights escapades are keep for your eyes only. In keeping with this secret agenda, I'm not going to reveal the jaw dropping highlights of the night.

To be honest, I wasn’t in the mood to venture out, but from the moment the show began, they had me completely enthralled. Those familiar ads where audience members gush as they leave the theatre? This time, the praise is entirely genuine.

The DJ and the beats they choose elevate the mood and create that exciting party atmosphere. I loved these music tracks.

Next we were presented with tightly directed creative, sophisticated and clever routines. Skits with Mash up song lyrics, acrobatic sequences with that LATE NIGHT VICE twist, burlesque musical numbers and unique salacious performers.

This ensemble of exceptional talent have expertise beyond their individual skill set. There is no credited director, nor any indication of whether it is a collective vision, but the night delivers power punch after power punch in a immpecable and explosive presentation of circus cabaret.

The professional combination of superb physical ability, with comedic touches, topical commentary and then a dollop of uncensored +R feats make this a experience not to miss.

During the night, some of the DJ/MC’s commentary and song lyrics were not clearly decipherable, which was a shame, as I’m sure we missed some clever and entertaining material.

There were a few routines in the second section that showcased the beauty and physicality of the performers, though they were less layered in content than the other numbers yet they are thoroughly entertaining all the same.

You will be tempted to attend a second time and you will be rewarded as the the performers can change from night to night. The evening had some special guest salong with a core cast that included Jack Dupree, Ruby McQueen, Emma Mylott, Melanie Hawkins, Spencer Novich and Adam Malone.

This cast are stupendous and obviously love to take you to the cutting edge of skill while pushing the boundaries of censorship. Personally, I loved the sense of freedom that oozes from this cast. Again literally.

You will marvel at their athleticism, but it is the wickedly daring signature feats that make you wonder if you are actually allowed to be seeing this.

In your face (literally for some) salacious, debaucherous and subversive fun.

Yet what elevates it far beyond the possibility of tawdriness, is its intelligence. There is a sharp sensibility guiding the chaos, inviting the audience to join the outrageous party rather than merely gawp at it.

LATE NIGHT VICE leaves you breathless, exhilarated, and already plotting your next return to the chaos.