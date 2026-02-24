Theatre Channel Partners with Australian Theatre Live to Stream Six Stage Hits

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Channel has announced a new international partnership with Australian Theatre Live, bringing acclaimed Australian theatre to audiences worldwide. Now streaming globally, this collaboration between Australia Theatre Live and Theatre Channel unveils six exceptional productions that celebrate the humour and humanity at the core of Australian storytelling.

Especially poignant, opening the door for UK theatre lovers to experience everything from imaginative Shakespearean retellings to contemporary explorations of love, identity, and life in Australia.

Chris Wheeler, Managing Director and Co-founder of Theatre Channel, said: "We're thrilled to partner with Australia Theatre Live to bring these outstanding productions to audiences around the world. Australian theatre is bold, inventive, and full of heart. These titles capture it perfectly."

Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare | Queensland Theatre

Two sisters. One wants to marry, one doesn't. What could possibly go wrong?

It's Lights! Camera! Action! on an Italian silent film set in a bygone era. The suitors are lining up to woo movie mogul Baptista's enchanting film star daughter, Bianca. But there's a catch: Bianca can't marry until her elder sister is wed. Enter Kate - bold, free and fierce, the last thing she wants or needs is a husband. Men conspire to marry this wild woman off to any man who will have her. Enter Petruchio - Navy captain, in need of a wife. The stage is set for one of the most powerful clashes of wills in history. With a sprinkle of old-time movie magic, director Damien Ryan rescues this classic love story from the clutches of controversy, by transporting it to a time when Kate is less of a problem and more of a promise of great women to come. This may not be the Shrew you were expecting, but it will be an irresistible night in the theatre filled with glamour, romance, song and laughter. And a plane.

Away by Michael Gow | Sydney Theatre Company & Malthouse Theatre

It's the summer of 1967, and three families head away for a beach holiday…

their own storm of secrets and conflict. Michael Gow's classic Australian play explores themes of loss and change, as three mothers deal with their own personal grief and their attempt at letting go. Relationships are pushed to the edge as secrets are exposed and the pressure of social change takes its toll.

The Dapto Chaser by Mary Rachel Brown | Griffin Theatre Company

Against all the odds, he's betting on a miracle. The Dapto Chaser is warts-and-all Australian comedy that gets its hands dirty with the adrenaline, sweat and guts of the dog racing sub-culture. The Sinclairs are a family trapped in the pressure cooker of gambling addiction and when things don't go to plan, they are forced to gamble the most important commodity of all – their relationship to each other. Meet the Sinclairs, a family where dog racing is more than a sport, it's a religion. Playwright Mary Rachel Brown wrote The Dapto Chaser perched in the bleachers track-side, while director Glynn Nicholas will be going on an all-schnitzel diet to get it over the line. The Dapto Chaser was commissioned and originally produced by Merrigong Theatre Company.

Return to the Dirt by Steve Pirie | Queensland Theatre

In a year spent tending to the dead, a young man learns to live. A world premiere production and winner of the Queensland Premier's Drama Award 2020–21. Steve never imagined he'd end up working in the funeral industry. But when he finds himself living back home in Toowoomba to save up for his wedding, it's the only job he can get. The year he spends working among the dead opens his eyes to what awaits us at the end and what it means to live. With respect, wit and a nod to pop culture, Steve takes us on a journey that celebrates finding your place in the world, the power of personal redemption and humility in the face of the big questions. Return to the Dirt is a refreshing, honest and surprisingly uplifting invitation to start the conversations we all try to avoid.

This Much Is True by Louis Nowra | Redline Productions

A debt collector, a drag queen, a rogue chemist and a manic depressive walk into a pub…

This Much Is True continues the story of Lewis from Summer of the Aliens and Cosi. Now he's older, a writer and lives in an inner city suburb filled with public housing, the underclass and characters who could only exist in such a place. He attends the 150 year old hotel, The Rising Sun, where he mixes with a core of customers, including an ice chemist, a once famous drag queen, a violent debt collector, a con man, a manic depressive and a fixer. These stories are true.

Whitefella Yella Tree by Dylan Van Den Berg | Griffin Theatre Company

Once in a blue moon, in the middle of nowhere, two teenage boys meet under a lemon tree. After a rough start, a fragile friendship fruits into a heady romance. Ty and Neddy fall madly in love, as teenagers are wont to do. If history would just unfurl a little differently, the boys might have a beautiful future ahead of them. But without knowing it, Ty and Neddy are poised on the brink of a world that is about to change forever. It's the early 19th century. Ty is River Mob. Neddy is Mountain Mob. And the earth they stand together on is about to be declared 'Australia'. In Whitefella Yella Tree, award-winning playwright Dylan Van Den Berg has penned a heart-warming and heartbreaking story about love, Country, and Blak queerness throughout history. Starring Helpmann Award-winner Guy Simon (First Love is the Revolution, Wakefield), and nurtured through our Griffin Studio program, Whitefella Yella Tree is a force of nature and a tender first kiss.