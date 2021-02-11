Theater Basel Gets a New Design For the 2020-21 Season

The Theater Basel got a new house design for the opening of the 20/21 season. The new look also includes the font 'Theater Basel Grotesk', which is used for the house signage and for all printed matter.

The special thing about the theater font: It is a modern reissue of the theater font developed in 1957 by the famous Swiss typographer Armin Hofmann. The font was adapted and digitized by the Basel graphics agency Claudiabasel in collaboration with the Zurich studio Nouvelle Noire.

BaselLive has dedicated an article to Theater Basel's new typeface and its creation. You can read it at https://basellive.ch/blog/buchstaben-lifting-furs-theater-basel/vrhi.