Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Basel Gets a New Design For the 2020-21 Season

The new look also includes the font 'Theater Basel Grotesk.'

Feb. 11, 2021  
Theater Basel Gets a New Design For the 2020-21 Season

The Theater Basel got a new house design for the opening of the 20/21 season. The new look also includes the font 'Theater Basel Grotesk', which is used for the house signage and for all printed matter.

The special thing about the theater font: It is a modern reissue of the theater font developed in 1957 by the famous Swiss typographer Armin Hofmann. The font was adapted and digitized by the Basel graphics agency Claudiabasel in collaboration with the Zurich studio Nouvelle Noire.

BaselLive has dedicated an article to Theater Basel's new typeface and its creation. You can read it at https://basellive.ch/blog/buchstaben-lifting-furs-theater-basel/vrhi.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET

Related Articles View More Switzerland Stories   Shows
Zürcher Theater Spektakel Presents SHOWING WITHOUT GOING Photo

Zürcher Theater Spektakel Presents SHOWING WITHOUT GOING

Theater Basel Extends Shutdown Through 28 February Photo

Theater Basel Extends Shutdown Through 28 February

Teodor Currentzis musicAeterna Postpones its First International Residency at the KKL Luce Photo

Teodor Currentzis' musicAeterna Postpones its First International Residency at the KKL Lucerne

Theater Basel Presents MOBY DICK Photo

Theater Basel Presents MOBY DICK


More Hot Stories For You

  • PUSH Physical Theatre Celebrates PUSH @ 20
  • Bellissima Productions To Present LOVE/SICK
  • Rochester Fringe Festival To Receive $30,000 Award From NEA
  • Theatre of Youth to Stream THE OUTSIDERS