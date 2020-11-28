Theater Basel Extends Shutdown Until November 30

Theater Basel has announced the extension of its shutdown until November 30, 2020, OperaWire reports.

All performances are cancelled until December 14, 2020. The authorities of the City of Basel have capped the number of spectators for all events to 15, causing the shutdown to extend.

Cancelled productions include Rossini's "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" and Mozart's "Die Zauberflöte."

Read more on OperaWire.

Theater Basel was founded in 1834 under the name Basler Stadttheater. The first theatre was designed by Swiss architect Melchior Berri.

In 1873 work on a new theatre began which was designed by Johann Jakob Stehlin Jr.. This second theatre opened in 1875 and was used until it was destroyed by fire on October 7, 1904.

Plans for a third theatre were soon made, but it was five years before the theatre finally opened in 1909. The fourth theatre opened in 1975.

In October 2018, the company announced the appointment of Kristiina Poska as its next General Music Director (GMD; Generalmusikdirektorin), effective with the 2019-2020 season.

Shows View More Switzerland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You