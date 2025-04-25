The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Will Take Place in Basel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, on Saturday 17 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 13 and Thursday 15 May, after it was selected by Host Broadcaster SRG SSR and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to host the 69th edition of the Contest.

After a competitive selection process that saw a number of potential Host Cities narrow down to Basel and Geneva, Switzerland's third-most-populous city won out, and will host the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

The bid process examined facilities at the venue, local infrastructure and the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists from around the world, amongst other criteria.

