MS. MULLER HAS TO GO is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

Performances run through 31 March.

Mar. 21, 2022  
The school grades of some middle school students from the class of the committed and experienced teacher Marianne Müller have deteriorated significantly, much to the displeasure of the parents. It is possible that not all of them make the hoped-for jump to secondary school or to the lower grammar school. A catastrophe for the future of the children!

But who is to blame for the misery? It can't be because of the talented 'little ones'. The parents' council quickly found the culprit in the supposedly overwhelmed class teacher. A delegation of five parents wants to persuade the unsuspecting teacher to give up the class, because everyone agrees: Ms. Müller has to go! A breathtaking psychological war begins, in which everyone soon fights everyone else and there are many unexpected twists.

As a precise observer of social developments, the author Lutz Hübner draws with bitter humor the exaggerated demands of parents and teachers in a meritocracy in which every means is justified to bring the next generation forward and in doing so to evade responsibility.

Performances run through 31 March. Learn more at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/frau-muller-muss-weg/2574.



