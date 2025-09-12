MARS Comes to Theater Basel This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mars is coming to Theater Basel this month. Performances begin on 12 September.

"I am young, rich, and educated; and I am unhappy, neurotic, and alone." These words open ‹Mars›, the cult book of the early 1980s.

Raised in affluence, Zurich native Fritz Angst feels cheated out of life and raised to death by the bourgeois coldness of his world. Shortly before losing his battle with cancer in 1976, he wrote a passionate tirade under the name Fritz Zorn: his illness was not a personal fate, but a reflection of social decay. The book became a scandalous point of reference for the angry Swiss youth of the 1980s.

Actress and director Anne Haug brings Fritz Zorn's unsparing view of a life between fear and anger to the stage – a record of grief over an existence that was never truly lived. A tender, haunting exploration of loneliness, lack of love, and the longing for liberation.

