Lucerne Festival 2025 Kicks Off in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, the Lucerne Festival invites audiences to explore the concept of the infinite in music with its 2025 theme, Open End. Running from August 12 to September 14, 2025, in Lucerne, Switzerland, the festival will delve into compositions that are unfinished, cyclical, or intentionally left open-ended, offering a profound reflection on the nature of musical creation.

The Open End theme will spotlight works that embody the idea of the infinite, such as Franz Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, Anton Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony, and Gustav Mahler’s Tenth Symphony. These pieces, whether incomplete due to the composers' untimely deaths or designed to evoke a sense of eternity, challenge traditional notions of musical finality. The festival will also honor the legacy of Pierre Boulez, the founder of the Lucerne Festival Academy, commemorating the centenary of his birth with performances that reflect his view of composition as an ever-evolving process.

The 2025 edition will feature esteemed artists such as violinist Winnie Huang and violist Tabea Zimmermann as artistes étoiles, alongside composer-in-residence Marco Stroppa. The festival's programming promises a rich tapestry of performances that explore the boundaries of musical form and expression.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Lucerne and the Swiss Alps, the Lucerne Festival offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience classical music that transcends conventional limits. Join fellow enthusiasts in a celebration of works that continue to inspire and challenge our understanding of musical art.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!