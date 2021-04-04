Historical Museum Lucerne Presents Exhibition on 50 Years of Women's Suffrage in Lucerne

The exhibition illuminates 100 years of struggle for more women's rights and gives the Lucerne pioneers a voice.

Apr. 4, 2021  
Historical Museum Lucerne Presents Exhibition on 50 Years of Women's Suffrage in Lucerne

For a long time, women from Lucerne were not allowed to vote. It was not until October 25, 1970 that the people of Lucerne decided to grant women a political vote at cantonal level. The Historical Museum Lucerne is celebrating this 50th anniversary with an exhibition and a rich accompanying program.

How did this long-overdue change come about in 1970? And where does Lucerne stand today? The exhibition illuminates 100 years of struggle for more women's rights and gives the Lucerne pioneers a voice.

The exhibition runs through August 29, 2021.

Learn more at https://historischesmuseum.lu.ch/ausstellungen/Ausstellung_50_Jahre_Frauenstimmrecht_Luzern.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele

Related Articles View More Switzerland Stories
The Zürcher Theater Presents Spektakel 2021 Photo

The Zürcher Theater Presents Spektakel 2021

City Light Symphony Orchestra Presents Ronan Keating - Live at the Symphony Photo

City Light Symphony Orchestra Presents Ronan Keating - Live at the Symphony

Theater St.Gallen Presents KONIG LEAR Photo

Theater St.Gallen Presents KONIG LEAR

Theater St.Gallen Presents DESERT FLOWER Photo

Theater St.Gallen Presents DESERT FLOWER


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!