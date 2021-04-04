Historical Museum Lucerne Presents Exhibition on 50 Years of Women's Suffrage in Lucerne

For a long time, women from Lucerne were not allowed to vote. It was not until October 25, 1970 that the people of Lucerne decided to grant women a political vote at cantonal level. The Historical Museum Lucerne is celebrating this 50th anniversary with an exhibition and a rich accompanying program.

How did this long-overdue change come about in 1970? And where does Lucerne stand today? The exhibition illuminates 100 years of struggle for more women's rights and gives the Lucerne pioneers a voice.

The exhibition runs through August 29, 2021.

Learn more at https://historischesmuseum.lu.ch/ausstellungen/Ausstellung_50_Jahre_Frauenstimmrecht_Luzern.