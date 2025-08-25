Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny comes to Theater Basel beginning this week. Performances run 25 August - 26 October. This opera in three acts features music by Kurt Weill and text by Bertolt Brecht.

A town is founded in the middle of the desert. In Mahagonny, everything is allowed as long as you can pay - but something is missing! Only in Jim Mahoney does the idea of a more humane existence quietly niggle. Between pub songs and avant-garde sounds, quotes from classical music and dance music, Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill built a capitalist paradise in 1930 that is destroyed by its own promises.

Benedikt von Peter's spectacular spatial production celebrates the 50th anniversary of Theater Basel and invites you to wander around the supposed paradise town of Mahagonny.

