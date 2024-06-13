Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Achilles is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through June 22.

War is absurd. Evil jokers wage it. Troy is destroyed, Achilles has fallen. His mother Thetis, a nymph, and Odysseus are left behind. In Beckettian clown style, they try to come to terms with their loss, playing, mourning and searching for the good in people. In the end, Odysseus ends up in the underworld and meets Achilles himself.

After 'Die Odyssee', director Antú Romero Nunes makes use of numerous motifs from Homer's 'Iliad'. He takes them as a prequel and turns them into a magical evening about two people who have little in common, but who nevertheless remember the last great hero together. A playful exploration of the absurdity of great conflicts.

