A LITTLE CALM BEFORE THE STORM Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Month

Performances run September 14-November 6, 2022.

Sep. 07, 2022  
In A Little Calm Before the Storm , three actors are invited to a talk show to discuss the portrayal of Hitler. In contrast to the two theater veterans, the youngest of the colleagues "only" played Goebbels. A vanity fair breaks out, poison and bile are spit out. Before the gentlemen know it, they are in the middle of a bitter dispute about the commission of contemporary theater, about old-fashioned "naturalism swindles" or the fads of modern director's theater. They realize too late that they have fired their powder before the start of the show.

In the second short drama After the calm before the storm, which is created in the same setting as the first part, Irm König, the played chief hostess of "Glücksschiff", and stage star Liz Hansen meet. The two lethal injections give each other nothing when they discuss the differences between television and theater work or whether art and entertainment are mutually exclusive. And are there any good roles left for older women, when the majority of drama literature is written from the "dick perspective"?

Theresia Walser's double evening addresses the art of play in a humorous and biting way, which requires the actors to constantly balance reality and illusion. The unleashed egos show again and again that they can't stop acting in their private life either. Do they even remember what reality they are in right now?

Performances run September 14-November 6, 2022.





