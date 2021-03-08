ZARA LARSSON FREE LIVE STREAM CONCERT at YouTube 8th of March at 20:00 CET/7 PM GMT

Free live Stream with Zara Larsson

To celebrate the new album "Poster Girl" and draw attention to International Women's Day, Zara Larsson will give a global streaming concert on March 8 at 19.00. Experience each song in unique framing and large-scale production exclusively and for free via YouTube, only available for a limited time. The concert is presented by Live Nation and in collaboration with IKEA.

The world belongs to Zara Larsson, but on International Women's Day on March 8, Zara Larsson's world will be yours. Then she premieres songs from the new album "Poster Girl" and other hits at an exclusive concert where the songs are brought to life in specially designed environments developed by IKEA and interior designer Midori Hasuike.

"I am so excited to collaborate with IKEA at this event on International Women's Day," says Zara Larsson. "The issue of equality has always been close to my heart, so it feels right to dedicate my first gig in just over a year to all the fantastic women around the world. I have longed for something sick to perform live, and I hope that my band, my dancers and I can spread glitter and joy home to you all. " - Zara Larsson

"We are very proud to collaborate with Zara Larsson on a surprise gig for the fans where the new songs are played for the first time," says Marcus Engman. "Look out for updates on how we at International Women's Day will use Zara's voice and passion for women's rights to make more homes more equal." - Marcus Engman, Ingka Group Chief Creative Officer.

Just a few days earlier, Zara is releasing her long-awaited album. "Poster Girl" shows a pop star in splendor. In the borderland between pop, modern R&B and vibrant dance floor melodramas, the album portrays a young woman who plays with both self-image and artist character. Still, there is no doubt that it is on stage that all of Zara's qualities coincide in a unified overall expression of song, dance, playfulness and audience control. It is in a live environment that she is in her element. It is when you get to experience Zara Larsson on stage that you fully understand how she has become a world star with billions of streams, prestigious performances and artist collaborations.

On March 8, we can expect a visually outstanding show whose different environments reflect different aspects of Zara and give the songs a personal setting. The concert will be broadcast exclusively via YouTube and is only available for a limited time.

Subscribe now so as not to miss: youtube.com/ZaraLarssonOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjMG8lTxS_o