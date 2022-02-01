Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BEST PLAY EVER WRITTEN Comes to Playhouse Teater in April

Performances will run April 27 - May 5, 2022.

Feb. 1, 2022  
The Best Play Ever Written comes to Playhouse Teater in April.

A man wakes up in the middle of the night and discovers that time has stopped. Through the gap in the bedroom curtains, he looks out into total darkness... except that it shines in the house across the street where there is a woman in an oversized David Bowie t-shirt, and looks back at him...

'The best play that ever written 'is a hopeful and beautiful love story about daring to break your self-quarantine and meet love, a charming tribute to life about everything between heaven, the thirst for closeness and shoes.

Björn Lönner (on stage) and Stefan Marling (director) who made Playhouse's long-running 'All that is wonderful' are back with a new audience and critically acclaimed monologue performance.

Performances will run April 27 - May 5, 2022.

Learn more at https://www.playhouseteater.se/den-basta-pjasen.aspx.


