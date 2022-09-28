Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The SIFF re-introduced Sweden as the go to destination for a celebration of European and world cinema.

Sep. 28, 2022  

THE BEAST INSIDE Wins Best Horror Film At The Swedish International Film Festival

The Beast Inside has won Best Horror Film at The Swedish International Film Festival. The SIFF re-introduced Sweden as the go to destination for a celebration of European and world cinema.

It speaks of an agony beyond all words, a foray into darkness, a black night of the soul...does not even begin to describe "The Beast Inside" set to be unleashed yearly next year. The suspenseful, supernatural exorcism themed thriller is the quintessential horror film starring Vernon Wells (Commando, Mad Max 2), Laurene Landon (Airplane ll, Maniac Cop), and Sadie Katz (Wrong Turn 6), who portrays Anne. The chiller follows Anne's demonic quest to rid herself of a family inherited possession threatening to kill her and then move onto her young son.

"The Beast Inside" directed and co-written by Jim Towns forces us to face our our primal fear. Position an exorcism is something that is in every religion and every culture. Is the body of vessel for our spirits? Ask producer Sadie Katz (See You Next Tuesday Productions), or executive producers John Pasquale, Mario Reyes, Eileen Shapiro or Jimmy Star....

The onerous task of putting the putrid beast of terror and insouciance to the sword is composer Randy Edelman who wrote and performed all the music. Edelman is responsible for bringing hundreds of blockbuster motion pictures to life including "Ghostbusters ll", "My Cousin Vinny", "Last of the Mohicans", "The Mummy 3", "Dragonheart", and a host of others. Randy will also be releasing the "Beast Inside" soundtrack later this year.

The eviction of "The Beast Inside" challenges the Gods that sabotage human affairs. The belief in demonic possession is widespread in the United States today. What was once considered an archaic and obscure right has recently been front page news according to ABC News.

