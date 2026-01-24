Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (PJÄSEN SOM GÅR ÅT HELVETE) at Göta Lejon And On Tour

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When Pernilla Wahlgren, Kim Sulocki, Måns Nathanaelson, Christine Melzer, Andreas T Olsson among others, stage a comedy in the same vein as Peter Pan Goes to Hell, the red carpet was packed with celebrities. Who will turn down the opportunity to laugh out loud on a Friday night? It's a perfect break from daily life and the current state of the world. Its really hard to not laugh out loud while watching this play.



We're invited to a detective mystery at Gammelby Manor in the spirit of Cluedo. However, there's a bit of a problem even before the performance start as the little dog that's supposed to be in the play runs away, so now they're left without a dog for the play. That's just the beginning of everything that goes wrong on stage. A slamming door farce where the door is in deadlock, the prop whiskeybottle is empty but the resourceful stage manager(Pernilla Wahlgren) quickly replace it with another bottle, however not suitable for drinking. Piece by piece during the play, the set design falls apart and it's almost as if there should be a text saying "no actor was really hurt". It requires absolute precision to ensure that nothing really goes to hell.

Pernilla, Kim and Måns have a special chemistry after all the prior performances together. Kim,the butler at the manorm has a knack for bringing out the comic, small movements, mis-pronunciations on words could become a bad joke but he does it with the right timing. Måns has a little stiff appearance in his role, just like Andreas T Olsson. Andreas is the detectiv who will solve the murder onsite. Anders and Måns brings the English sence of humor in a perfect way to the play.

Everyone really interpreates their characters perfectly. With a few exceptions, they succeed in not repeating the jokes in absurdum. Thanks to the fact that the play is exemplary short, 90 minutes without a break, there is simply no time to repeat everything over and over again in order to make it to the end and reveal the murderer. The pace and punchlines are kept at a high level all the time.

Reader Reviews

Få Broadway-nyheter på WhatsApp Få de senaste uppdateringarna, nyheterna och exklusivt innehåll direkt i appen.

Don't Miss a Sweden News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...