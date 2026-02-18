Review: JONAH at Playhouse Teater

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At the Playhouse spring collection we got a little snead peaf of Jonah that really gave us something to look forward to and our expectations were met with flying colors. Rachel Bond's play is about Ana, we get to follow her life and how three men influence and shape her life, sexuality and relationship with men. The play begins when Ana is studying and meets Jonah. Two young people who seek each other out in that first love. It's edgy, giggly and a little awkward – and it attracts laughter from the situations on stage but also from a little recognition, everyone has been young and in love. But in the midst of the love there is something acing. Does Ana dare to trust him? In a fascinating and clever way we get the puzzle pieces to Ana's life and what starts out a little sweet and charming soon turns into something else. The atmosphere alternates between amusing and very touching. At the end, when the puzzle is put together, you see how ingeniously the play is structured and you understand why it is called Jonah.

Nina Dahn is magnificient in the role of Ana. She alternates between perfect comic timing and being fragile and vulnerable. The transitions are completely natural and she has the audience in her hands from the first to the last scene. A presence that is superb. The men in her life are played by Arvid von Heland, Egon Ebbersten and Victor Iván. Three completely different characters and all carry their roles in the best way. It a joy to watch them on stage.

The set design is simple and effective. It is so nice that the colors of Ana's room are the same shades as her clothes - a warm brown-pink color that gives a cozy feeling. It feels like it is needed the further into the play we get.

Once again, the Playhouse has picked up an exciting new American play and managed it in an excellent way. Jonah is a fantastic play with brilliant actors that you should not miss. It is suitable for all ages and up to 30 years old you can also book a free ticket.

Don't miss out as it is one of the best plays currently running in Stockolm!

Jonah is played until April 11th and tickets can be purchased here:

