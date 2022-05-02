RAIN MAN Comes to Oscarsteatern This Week

The audience magnet RAIN MAN was sold out for the last ticket when it was played in 2013 and now, as then, Robert Gustafsson and Jonas Karlsson enchant the audience as the Babbitt brothers in this heartwarming story. They are backed by a completely new and brilliant ensemble consisting of Sara Sommerfeld, Gustav Levin, Therésè Andersson Lewis, Ulf Eklund and Polly Kisch who all take us on a generous time travel right into the 80s. The show is based on the four-time Oscar-winning film from 1988 with Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.

Charlie Babbitt (Jonas Karlsson) is an unscrupulous aspirant, a car dealer who is quick in the mouth and constantly on the hunt for money. During his adult life, he has struggled under more or less dubious circumstances. When he is reached by the news that his wealthy father has died, he sees a chance to get out of his debt trap. However, the joy is short-lived when he learns that the father has bequeathed all his money to a brother unknown to Charlie Raymond Babbitt (Robert Gustafsson). The brother, who is under a trustee, lives in a treatment home and is autistic. His everyday life consists of strict routines and rituals as he is terrified of all changes and what is new. Raymond, like some with autism, possesses savant qualities, ie his brain processes information like a powerful computer.

During the journey, Charlie gets to know his brother more and more, even though it becomes both arduous and adventurous on many levels, the love grows strong between them in this FEELGOOD performance.

Performance length: 2 hours and 35 minutes including break

Performances run May 5-6, 2022.

Learn more at https://showtic.se/forestallningar/rain-man/biljetter/.