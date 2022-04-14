Playhouse Teater Presents a Reading of A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

Welcome to enjoy the latest work of Samuel D. Hunter - his latest play A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD world premieres in New York right before the reading at Playhouse!

They meet by coincidence as Ryan tries to get a loan, seeking to buy a plot of land that belonged to his family long ago. Keith, the mortgage broker, soon realizes that Ryan's chances are very slim - but perhaps there's an opening to be found somewhere? More meetings follow and the two men come into more personal topics - a fragile bond starts to form. They're both single dads, each fighting their own battle in terms of parenting challenges. And they're both struggling to form a brighter future - and to handle the numbing fear of that future being taken away from them any second.

Samuel D. Hunters tells this story with warmth, humor and wrenching honesty. The play will world premiere on April 12th at Signature Theatre, New York. Hear it at Playhouse on April 25th!

The reading is performed in English, directly from the original script.Presented by arrangement with Nordiska ApS - www.nordiska.dk

The performance is on 25 April. Learn more at https://www.playhouseteater.se/a-case-for-the-25april