Live Stream PIPPI LONGSTOCKING IN CONCERT at Berwaldhallen

Pippi Longstocking 75 years!

This year it is 75 years since the first book of Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren was published. Since then she's been loved by children all over the world. And even if not a real person one of the most famous Swedes ever.

The Radio Symphony Orchestra is celebraiting Pippi with a concert which been cancelled to the live audience but is now available to stream from 17:00 CET the 25th of April and 30 days from now.

In the concert you will meet Pippi and her friends.

https://www.berwaldhallen.se/play/pippi-langstrump-75-ar/





