Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE & CULTURE 2021

The conversation includes Lisa Lindstrom and Fredrik Ullen.

Feb. 26, 2021  
Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE & CULTURE 2021

Kungliga Operan has released its documentary conversation, PEOPLE & CULTURE 2021

The vital role of culture in crisis - today and tomorrow. At the conference Folk och Kultur 2021, the Royal Opera explored the role of art and culture for people in times of crisis, as well as digitalisation as an enabler in times when it is almost impossible to reach the audience.

The panel discussion was broadcast live from the Royal Opera on 10 February.

Participating in the conversation:a??a??

Fredrik Ullén, pianist and professor of cognitive neuroscience, current with an ongoing study on the importance of culture during the pandemica??a??

Lisa Lindström, Chief Experience Officer EY EMEIA and expert in digitization Kasper Holten, theater director at the Royal Theater and international cultural personality Birgitta Svendén, CEO of the Royal Opera, moderator of the panel discussion.

Check it out here!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Dancer Definition Poster
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Sweden Stories
Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE AND CULTURE Panel Photo

Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE AND CULTURE Panel

JOHN MARTIN BENGTSSON RELEASES NEW CD PARTS at CD Photo

JOHN MARTIN BENGTSSON RELEASES NEW CD PARTS at CD

VALENTINE DAYS CONCERT with John Martin Bengtsson Photo

VALENTINE DAYS CONCERT with John Martin Bengtsson

TV4 Hosts DONT STOP THE MUSIC Fundraising Gala For Musicians and Artists Photo

TV4 Hosts DON'T STOP THE MUSIC Fundraising Gala For Musicians and Artists


More Hot Stories For You

  • Laurel Little Theatre Presents WHY I LIVE AT THE P.O.
  • Civic Ballet Presents OZ
  • New Stage Theatre Hosts Playwriting For Adults Workshop With Joe Frost
  • New Stage Presents LET IT SHINE: A VISIT WITH FANNIE LOU HAMER