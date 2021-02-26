Kungliga Operan Presents PEOPLE & CULTURE 2021

Kungliga Operan has released its documentary conversation, PEOPLE & CULTURE 2021

The vital role of culture in crisis - today and tomorrow. At the conference Folk och Kultur 2021, the Royal Opera explored the role of art and culture for people in times of crisis, as well as digitalisation as an enabler in times when it is almost impossible to reach the audience.

The panel discussion was broadcast live from the Royal Opera on 10 February.

Participating in the conversation:

Fredrik Ullén, pianist and professor of cognitive neuroscience, current with an ongoing study on the importance of culture during the pandemic

Lisa Lindström, Chief Experience Officer EY EMEIA and expert in digitization Kasper Holten, theater director at the Royal Theater and international cultural personality Birgitta Svendén, CEO of the Royal Opera, moderator of the panel discussion.

