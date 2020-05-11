IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY / PAPPOR PÅ PROV RESCHEDULED TO SUMMER 2021 at Krusenstiernska Teatern

Ray Conneys play It Runs In the Family /Pappor På Prov was planned as the summer comedy at Krusenstiernska Teatern in Kalmar this summer. But due to COVID-19 it has been rescheduled to summer 2021. The planned opening date is 24th of June 2021.

The cast will be the same with Sussie Eriksson, Ola Forssmed and Thomas Petersson in the lead roles.

Ensemble: Andreas Nilsson, Anki Albertsson, Anna-Karin Palmgren, Tobias Persson, Martin Rydell, Peter Gröning och Hjalmar Freij.

Director and translator: Edward af Sillén

www.krusenstiernskateatern.se



