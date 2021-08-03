HON SKA HETA MINOU Will Be Performed via Zoom This Month

Hon Ska Heta Minou is a new play by Ada Berger shown via Zoom! Performances will take place on 10 August and 13 August.

Vanna is in the last stages of pregnancy. It is 2021 and she is up all night scouring the internet for pushchairs, when suddenly a video chat window opens, with another woman roughly her age. Is this a technical glitch? Both the woman and the room she is sitting in look oddly familiar.

Hon ska heta Minou [Her Name will be Minou] is a new play by Ada Berger, artistic director of Young Dramaten. This a play for adults but written in the interest of children. A play about motherhood, hopes for the future, life and death.

Performances take place by video link in Zoom and require booking but tickets are free.

The participating actors are Sanna Sundqvist and Mari Götesdotter. This is a co-production between Unga Dramaten and Malmö Stadsteater.

Learn more about how to watch at https://www.dramaten.se/en/repertoire/hon-ska-heta-minou.