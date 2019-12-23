Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards

BWW Regional Awards
Dec. 23, 2019  
There's just one final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:

Best Actor in a Musical
Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 36%
 David Lundqvist - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 13%
 Peter Jöback - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 12%

Best Actor in a Play
Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 28%
 Linus Nilsson - GRÄNSFALL - Playhouse Teater 14%
 Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 12%

Best Actress in a Musical
Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 15%
 Caroline Gustafsson - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 15%
 Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 12%

Best Actress in a Play
Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 25%
 Cecilia Frode - GRÄNSFALL - Playhouse Teater 12%
 Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 10%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 22%
 Andrew Wright - Häxorna i Eastwick - Cirkus 18%
 Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 18%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 21%
 Astrid Lynge Ottosen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 19%
 Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 17%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 28%
 Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 26%
 Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 11%

Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 18%
 HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 16%
 DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 15%

Best Play
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 21%
 LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 16%
 GRÄNSFALL - Playhouse Teater 12%

Theater of the Year
Malmö Opera 18%
 Cirkus 13%
 Göteborgsoperan 12%

