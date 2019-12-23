Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Musical
Best Play
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 36%
David Lundqvist - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 13%
Peter Jöback - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 12%
Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 28%
Linus Nilsson - GRÄNSFALL - Playhouse Teater 14%
Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 12%
Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 15%
Caroline Gustafsson - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 15%
Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 12%
Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 25%
Cecilia Frode - GRÄNSFALL - Playhouse Teater 12%
Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 10%
Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 22%
Andrew Wright - Häxorna i Eastwick - Cirkus 18%
Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 18%
Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 21%
Astrid Lynge Ottosen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 19%
Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 17%
Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 28%
Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 26%
Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 11%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 18%
HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 16%
DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 15%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 21%
LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 16%
GRÄNSFALL - Playhouse Teater 12%
Malmö Opera 18%
Cirkus 13%
Göteborgsoperan 12%
