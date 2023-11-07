Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS, WAITRESS & More Photo 1 The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS & More
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Nate Bargatze Adds Fourth Show of THE BE FUNNY TOUR in St. Louis Photo
Nate Bargatze Adds Fourth Show of THE BE FUNNY TOUR in St. Louis

Comedian Nate Bargatze has added a fourth St. Louis show on Saturday, June 22nd, due to popular demand.

2
Review: Tesseract Theatre Companys THE MAD ONES Tells a Moving Coming of Age Story Photo
Review: Tesseract Theatre Company's THE MAD ONES Tells a Moving Coming of Age Story

Tesseract’s THE MAD ONES connects with the audience to tell Sam’s moving coming of age story despite a few problems along the way. Corpuz direction and the cast’s acting performances are the reason this show succeeds. Each of the four actors create likeable and relatable characters that make this show worth seeing.

3
MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis Photo
MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis

“Moments, A Muny Docuseries” is the brainchild of Colby Dezelick, The Muny’s Digital Communications Manager. He told Broadway World that this documentary series will focus on the century long history of The Muny. He shared that episode will examine specific moments in the timeline of The Muny and the blind courage it took to create an outdoor performance space that has now become a legendary theater. In fact, the first episode is titled “Blind Courage.” As part of the production process Dezelick hand selected St. Louis Actor Rich Pisarkiewicz to serve as the narrator for the series. 

4
2024 STL Teen Talent Competition Registration Now Open Photo
2024 STL Teen Talent Competition Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2024 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is now open. This event showcases the remarkable talent and creativity of St. Louis' top student performers, providing them with a platform to compete for scholarships and cash prizes. Don't miss this celebration of the performing arts at The Finals in March 2024.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
BOLD: uncommon spirit in St. Louis BOLD: uncommon spirit
560 Music Center (11/17-11/17)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Funny Girl in St. Louis Funny Girl
Fox Theatre (1/23-2/04)
PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL in St. Louis PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
Greenfinch (11/10-11/11)
Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas in St. Louis Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas
New Line Theatre at the Grandel Theatre (11/30-12/16)
Ailey II in St. Louis Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)
Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox with 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque de Soleil in St. Louis Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox with 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque de Soleil
The Fabulous Fox Theatre (11/29-11/29)
Dracula in St. Louis Dracula
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (5/30-6/22)
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You