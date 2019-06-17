VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at KINKY BOOTS Rehearsals at the MUNY!

It's time to head to Price and Son because The Muny is getting ready for the U.S. regional premiere of the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots! Check out this sneak peek inside the show's designer run featuring Graham Scott Fleming, J. Harrison Ghee, Taylor Louderman, and more with the video below!

"Step into a dream where glamour is extreme" with the U.S. regional premiere of the international smash-hit-musical Kinky Boots! Winner of six Tony Awards, the Olivier Award and the Grammy, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of a struggling British shoe factory that finds a surprising way to recreate themselves! Featuring 16 Grammy Award-winning original songs penned by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this sparkling, stiletto sensation will "lift you up!"

"We are so honored and grateful to be the first theatre in the U.S. to produce Kinky Boots," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This promises to be a magical, thrilling Muny night, and this team is committed to creating a soaring production on our new stage."

The cast features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) and Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola). A glittering cast completes the cast including Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company is also joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gregg Barnes, costume design coordination by Lindsay McWilliams, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, wig design by Kelley Jordan. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman.





