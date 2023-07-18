Unleash Your Inner Broadway Star with FoxPACF's Musical Theatre Audition Intensives

Unleash Your Inner Broadway Star with FoxPACF's Musical Theatre Audition Intensives

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FoxPACF) is pleased to announce two new Musical Theatre Audition Intensives they are hosting with STAGES Performing Arts Academy. This summer workshop features direction from both local as well as NYC performing arts professionals. Directors include Mike Kostroff, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Lee Anne Mathews and Musical Directors are Steve Neale and Ron McGowan.

 

These one-week programs will cover all aspects of a professional musical theatre audition with two levels offered based upon experience. The first week, July 31-August 4, will focus on beginners and the second week, August 7-11, will be for more advanced. To better serve additional young people in our community, both weeks will have a middle school session and a high school session.

 

Scholarships are available to students who would like to participate but are unable to pay. To make sure everyone has a great experience, the class sizes are very limited, filled on a first come, first serve basis and spots are filling fast!

 

July 31 – August 4 (Beginners)

August 7 – August 11 (Advanced)

*High School Session 9am – 4pm; Middle School Session 9am – 1pm

 

Kirkwood Performing Arts – Studio Theatre

210 E. Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122

 

Cost: $250

*Scholarships are available

 

Register here



Ruggiero, his casting partner’s at Telsey & Co., and the Muny assembled an appropriately youthful, talented and beautiful cast. Every member of this young cast understands how to use lyrics plus subtext to tell story through song. Kanisha Feliciano’s (Maria) gorgeous soprano pierces the stratosphere. Christian Douglas’ (Tony) tenor is pure in tone and the width of his range ginormous. He maintains the same beautiful vocal quality when he pushes his voice into the falsetto range. Feliciano and Douglas’ chemistry and tender affection increases the plausibility in love at first sight.

Sisters Andrea (Alicen Moser) and Eloise (Summer Baer), and their first cousin Isabella (Ashley Bauman) are the trio of women who help one another cope with the hardships that life throws at them. Moser, Baer and Bauman access their character’s genuine feelings by tapping into the character’s emotional state. Each of the three actors realistically convey their character’s anger, love, sadness, fear and joy. It is in each of their emotional performances that make The Midnight Company’s production of THE YEARS compelling. There is such realness in their performances that the audience senses their familial ties.

