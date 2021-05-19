The Muny Announces Delayed Start Of 103rd Season; SWEENEY TODD & MARY POPPINS Postponed to 2022

The Muny will return to its stage in Forest Park this summer, beginning July 26 with a five-show lineup at reduced capacity to meet the recently-updated social distancing guidelines for the City of St. Louis. The theatre was originally slated to present seven shows this summer.

"The entire Muny family is thrilled to share our plans for the return of live theatre to Forest Park," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "To say we've missed our in-person audiences would be a vast understatement. We are overjoyed to welcome St. Louis back to its summer home for musical theatre and ready for many magical nights ahead."

"For every actor, designer, painter, musician, choreographer -- well, everyone who creates at The Muny, the unprecedented past 16 months have been arduous," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Knowing we're returning to do what we do and be who we are is electrifying."

"From city leadership to the hundreds who bring theatre to life on our stage each summer, a remarkable sense of collaboration among everyone involved has made it possible for us to safely welcome this community back to its theatre this summer," said Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. "It will be a remarkable moment of hope and relief to see the audience gather and the lights go on. We've missed that."

"My first job when I was 16 was as an usher at The Muny, so I am so grateful to hear The Muny is reopening after staying closed throughout its 2020 season," said City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. "I look forward to this cultural icon bringing people back from all over into Forest Park, and hope everyone who visits takes the necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of fellow Muny patrons, performers and workers."

"The City of St. Louis Department of Health has partnered with The Muny to bring you a safe and enjoyable experience this summer," says acting Director of Health for the City of St. Louis Dr. Fredrick Echols. "By establishing COVID-19 guidelines and collaborating through the planning process, we feel The Muny is well positioned to welcome theater-goers back safely, allowing many who depend on these summertime jobs to provide for their families."

In order to meet the agreed-upon standards, the originally-announced seven-show 103rd season will be reduced to five productions opening July 26 instead of July 5. With a later start date, The Muny and the City of St. Louis hope the health landscape will continue to improve, providing patrons more comfort and certainty when heading to the theatre.

The 2021 season lineup:

-Smokey Joe's Cafe | July 26 - Aug. 1

-The Sound of Music | Aug. 3 - 9

-Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | Aug. 12 - 18

-On Your Feet! | Aug. 21 - 27

-Chicago | Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

The two shows originally slated for the seven-show lineup that will move into the 2022 season are Sweeney Todd and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins.

Current season ticket holders for the 2021 season will be contacted personally with detailed information regarding updated seating options. New subscriptions for the 2021 five-show package will begin June 21, with single tickets becoming available July 12. Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900. Currently, the box office in Forest Park is closed for walk-up service.