The Action Art Collaborative Workshops New Musical ELEVENTH HOUR RADIO

The Action Art Collaborative (AAC) offered audiences a first listen at its newest original musical, Eleventh Hour Radio, during a private workshop reading at Metro Theater Company’s studio space on Sunday, October 12, directed by Kathryn Bentley, AAC’s Artistic Director.

Eleventh Hour Radio features a book by acclaimed St. Louis playwright Colin McLaughlin and music by Ryan Marquez, whose genre-blending score takes audiences from infectious joy to deep reflection in a matter of measures.

The musical follows a group of vigilante climate activists who hijack global radio frequencies to spread an urgent message of environmental preservation—through the power of song.

Eleventh Hour Radio will make its official world premiere in April 2026 at Metro Theater Company’s studio space (3311 Washington Avenue, St. Louis).