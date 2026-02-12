Stages St. Louis Releases Artwork for Their Upcoming 40th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stages St. Louis, in collaboration with the creatives at the UpBrand agency, has released the artwork for their highly anticipated 40th Anniversary Season. The season opens with the hilarious and delightful charmer The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart will direct Stages second show of the season, Guys and Dolls. The season will close with the heartwarming and uplifting tearjerker Come From Away.

Stages Artistic Director Gayle Seay says, “I love that the artwork hints at the take our creative teams have on each show. Whether it is the quirk and heart of Spelling Bee, the perhaps darker, sexier feel of Guys & Dolls, or the clear uplifting tagline of Come From Away, you sense what our versions of these shows are going to be.”

Stages is marking this historic anniversary with artwork that serves as both a tribute to the company’s past and a bold step into its future. The Season’s visuals embrace vibrant color, iconic imagery, and a modern aesthetic — reflecting the organization’s renewed brand and its ongoing commitment to accessible, high-quality musical theatre.

“For our 40th Anniversary Season, it was important that each piece of artwork felt instantly recognizable and truly iconic,” said Michael Adkins, Marketing Director at Stages St. Louis. “These are titles that audiences already know and love, and we wanted the visuals to match that level of familiarity and excitement. Each design captures the spirit of its show while also celebrating this milestone year for Stages. It’s a Season that honors where we’ve been and signals the bold, joyful direction we’re heading next.”

The Season artwork will appear across all Stages marketing materials throughout the anniversary Season, including print, digital, and outdoor campaigns as part of the organization’s new brand rollout.

For more information about Stages St. Louis' upcoming season, visit their website at stagesstlouis.org.

Images Courtesy of Stages St. Louis and UpBrand