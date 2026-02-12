Review: PRIMARY TRUST at Loretto-Hilton Center

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Moments of exuberant joy and profound sorrow shape Primary Trust, now onstage at The Rep. Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eboni Booth’s drama confronts isolation, trauma, loneliness, hope, and the importance of human connection.

Directed by Tyrone Phillips, this intense production (onstage through March 1st)takes audiences on a ninety-minute journey into one man’s search for healing as he confronts his lamentable past and uncertain future. Abetting him is scenic director Sotirios Livaditis, who deploys a minimalist set to heighten the tension unfurling onstage.

Filled with twists and turns, the production centers on Kenneth, an amiable but solitary man who works in a bookstore in Cranberry, New York (located near Rochester). His life is orderly; he works during the day and then lets off steam at Wally's, a tiki bar themed watering hole, each night.

Kenneth spends most of his time in the company of Bert, his Best Friend. The two spend long hours talking, drinking at Wally’s, and enjoying each other’s company.

Around his bestie, Kenneth feels accepted, empowered, and relaxed. Together, they are quite a pair. But there is just one problem: Bert is imaginary

Having an imaginary friend makes things easier for Kenneth. His life is ordered and routine. There are very few surprises, and he never feels alone.

Unfortunately, his structured world collapses around him when he learns that the bookstore where he works is closing. Suddenly plunged into uncertainty, Kenneth must find a new job.

Bert helps him, of course, and his confidence is somewhat restored when he hears of a job opening at Primary Trust, a local bank. He hears about the opening from Corrina, a waitress at Wally’s who has caught his eye.

During his interview, he learns that the business is short-staffed. At the meeting, Kenneth tells Clay, the bank manager, about his skills with numbers. A bit quirky and grounded in his football past, Clay sees something in Kenneth. As the two become better acquainted Kenneth fends off his anxiety and lands the job.

Despite his daily routine being upended, Kenneth likes his new gig. He also finds a spark with Corrina, with whom he has formed a friendship. As the two become closer, things begin to look up. He becomes one of the bank’s best upsellers, and he begins to see less of Bert.

As the drama spins to a crescendo, Kenneth’s sequestered life dissipates into one filled with hope. Overcoming a few setbacks, he faces his childhood trauma, grief, anxiety, and isolation.

His reliance on his pretend friend also subsides as his need for coping mechanisms diminishes. Filled with a taste of success and a new sense of self-worth, he is a changed man.

Primary Trust is a showcase for the talents of Gregory Fenner whose debut with the company is sensational. Starring as Kenneth, he gives audiences a character who struggles with mental health and self-imposed seclusion. His intense performance is laced with moments of charm and comedy, making him relatable to audiences.

Joining him is Ronald L. Conner as Bert. His performance, also tinged with some comedic gems, provides no-nonsense counterbalance to Fenner. Serving as both a moral compass and an anchor in the storm, his Rep debut is outstanding.

Kierra Bunch displays great range as a multitude of characters. Her rapid-fire performance as Wally’s various hostesses provides much-needed levity. Another Rep newbie, her scenes with Fenner are charming. As Corrina, she mixes comedic chops with potent drama in a superb debut.

Also making a deposit at Primary Trust is Rep alum Alan Knoll. Hilarious in a number of roles, including Clay, bookstore owner Sam, and as a bartender, he blends the over-the-top with the serious. The kinetic antics of his performance include moments of conviviality as he mentors Kenneth.

Framing everything is the talented Jermaine Manor. Performing the play’s score (which he also composed) onstage, he gives the show a groove that serves as its own character. His musical accompaniment is fantastic.

Well acted and emotional, Primary Trust is a tense drama about banking on the future by overcoming the past. An example of how grief shapes identity played out onstage, The Rep’s latest production is compelling and powerful.

Take this to the bank. Primary Trust is an example of how theater can confront uncomfortable topics with tenderness, compassion, and humor.

