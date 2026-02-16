David Kwong's THE ENIGMATIST to be Presented at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is inviting audiences to unlock a world of mystery, wit, and wonder as master illusionist and renowned puzzle creator David Kwong brings his acclaimed immersive experience The Enigmatist to the Emerson Studio, running March 7 – April 5, 2026. The production marks the final installment of The Rep's 2025–26 Steve Woolf Studio Series, offering an unforgettable blend of storytelling, sleight-of-hand, and cerebral play for all ages.

A magician with a scholar's mind and a showman's charm, Kwong is celebrated for his singular brand of intellectual magic. A New York Times crossword constructor, TED Talk favorite, and author, he has captivated audiences worldwide with performances that fuse cryptology, illusion, and the irresistible thrill of cracking a code. Following sold-out engagements in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Chicago, The Enigmatist arrives in St. Louis with critical acclaim in tow.

In The Enigmatist, clues are everywhere—hidden in plain sight, embedded in stories, and woven into Kwong's multi-layered illusions. Audience members are invited not just to watch, but to participate, decode, and delight in the discoveries that unfold. Before entering the performance space, guests can warm up their brains in a pre-show puzzle garden, featuring original puzzles designed to spark curiosity and collaboration. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to explore and solve before the performance begins.

Tickets for The Enigmatist are general admission. Audiences can elevate their experience by upgrading to a Studio VIP Subscription, which includes reserved seating, parking in Lot K, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interactive experiences.