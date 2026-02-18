BWW Q&A: Kierra Bunch Talks PRIMARY TRUST at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eboni Booth’s hilarious and heartwarming play offers up a modern, tiki-lit homage to slices of Americana such as Our Town, Harvey, and It's a Wonderful Life. Kenneth’s predictable life—Mai Tais at his favorite bar and a steady job at a local bookstore—begins to unravel, forcing him to confront a childhood loss and the uncertainties of adulthood. With guidance from an imaginary friend, a kind waitress, and a splash of liquid courage, he discovers that trust, love, and friendship—much like the perfect Mai Tai—are best mixed in unexpected ways.

Kierra Bunch was recently seen in Windy City’s Playhouse production of Recipe For Disaster. She has appeared in Court Theatre's production of King Hedley II (Jeff Nomination/ Performer in Supporting Role) Windy City's Playhouse production of Southern Gothic, Lookingglass Theatre’s Plantation. She had the honor to work with many other notable theater companies in Chicago including Urban Theater Company, Black Ensemble Theater and ETA Theater (Black Theater Alliance Awards Nomination for Best New Actress and Best Performance in an Ensemble). She can currently be seen in a recurring role in the new sitcom, Southside on HBO Max. She’s performed in various roles in Shameless, Chicago Med and FOX's Empire. She was a series regular on the Emmy Award winning children's television show, Green Screen Adventures. Kierra is very thankful for her family and friends to help her embark on this journey. A special thank you to Gyton for his unmeasurable support. Kierra is happily represented by the wonderful team at Paonessa Talent Agency.

What drew you to the role of Corrina/Wally’s Waiter in "Primary Trust"?

What pulled me in was she is exactly what is needed in this world currently. Kindness with no strings attached. She is compassionate and caring with no real gains besides helping someone who may be in need.

Can you speak to how your character contributes to the overall narrative of the play?

Corrina contributes to the narrative of the play with trust and vulnerability. Trust seems to be an important theme throughout the show for me and I think she adds to building that foundational trust that anyone would need for growth and change.

How does "Primary Trust" challenge you as an actor compared to your previous roles?

It challenged me to slow down. The pacing is gentle and intimate, and my director was always there to remind me to trust the silence and allow moments to breathe. That takes discipline and confidence because it can feel uncomfortable not to “fill” the space. But the writing is so beautifully present that the most powerful acting happens in the quietest moments.

How do you relate to your character in "Primary Trust"?

I relate to Corrina because she shows quiet strength & compassion. She’s patient and willing to meet Kenneth where he is instead of judging him. She also seems like someone who carries her own experiences and challenges, yet still shows up with kindness. I relate to that in of dealing with my own inner world while still trying to be present and supportive for others. She doesn’t seem like she’s trying to force change, but instead, she creates a safe space for whatever to grow.

How do you think "Primary Trust" will impact audiences and why?

I think Primary Trust will impact audiences in a deep emotional way because this show exposes a journey through connection, community, grief and hope. I think alot of people can relate to this experience in what I hope, a gentle and human manner.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

The play is a must because it’s intimate and character-driven rather than an action-heavy show. This show may welcome a more quiet reflection on the drive home. I hope people leave thinking about their own lives, relationships, and the ways in how they choose to communicate and interact with the people in their lives or not.