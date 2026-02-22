Previews: Midnight Company Celebrates the Third Anniversary of their Runaway Hit JUST ONE LOOK

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When Kelly Howe and Joe Hanrahan take the stage at Blue Strawberry on Friday, March 13, 2026, the pair will be celebrating a special anniversary. Their long running hit, Just One Look, premiered 3-years ago on the exact same stage.

Just One Look is the first, and most successful, of Midnight Company’s scripted cabaret shows. The show blends cabaret performing with storytelling. It’s not exactly a club act or a Broadway musical, but a nostalgic look at one of the most successful female rock artists of all time.

When Hanrahan and Howe announced this collaboration in early 2023 Broadway World called the show featuring Linda Ronstadt’s songbook “the most anticipated theatrical event of the new season.” It’s clear from the show’s success that Ronstadt’s chart-topping music is still as popular today as it was a half-century ago.

Howe said, “I think we’ve performed Just One Look 35 times.” During those 35 mostly sold-out performances, Howe has sung Ronstadt’s hit songs 525 times.

Thousands of patrons have flocked to Blue Strawberry to reminisce and hear Howe sing “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “It’s So Easy,” “Blue Bayou,” and more. Dozens have returned to see the show more than once. Many have brought family and friends to the show.

Here‘s my own personal confession: I am a Linda Ronstadt super-fan and have seen Just One Look four times. The last time I saw the show I was seated next to Howe’s proud husband Kyle. He’s been a fixture in the audience for nearly every one of her performances.

Howe says, “I think audiences are drawn to Linda Ronstadt’s music,” when she talks about the show's success. She grins, beams, and says, “The music is killer.”

Howe’s humble, it’s her killer renditions of Ronstadt’s songs that is packing the club. Her vocals aren’t an exact imitation, but she performs the music as written and rocks the house.

Hanrahan agrees, “The primary reason for the show’s success is the quality of the music.”

Howe is backed by a three-piece band led by music director and pianist Curt Landes. The other members of the band are Tom Maloney on guitar and bass and Mark Rogers on drums and background vocals. Landes, Maloney, and Rogers have been backing Howe for all three years.

Hanrahan narrates Ronstadt’s story and acts as an aging rock reporter who finally lands his long sought after interview with Ronstadt. The scripted dialogue is a bit cheesy, but it is filled with facts and nuggets about Ronstadt’s career and personal life. Overall, the show is Hanrahan’s love letter to the goddess of 1970’s rock ‘n roll. It’s nostalgic and fun.

“It’s hard to grasp the significance of the show’s 3rd Anniversary. I’m not sure if any other show in this town has enjoyed this type of long-running success,” says Hanrahan. “I’m starting to understand exactly how big Ronstadt was in her day. She was the first female rock star to fill stadiums for concerts.”

Howe says, “Three years is crazy! We were only booked for three performances originally. It’s wild! We just keep on keepin’ on. I love it!”

The duo is adding a three-song encore for the 3rd anniversary performance. “It’ll be fun to capture more of Ronstadt’s music for this show,” says Hanrahan. “We hope it will make the experience more fun and memorable for the audience.”

Hanrahan and Howe will continue performing Just One Look for the foreseeable future. There are more shows already booked at Blue Strawberry following the March 13th anniversary show. The show is in residency there with monthly performances.

Tickets are on sale for the March 13th, April 17th, and May 21st shows. Visit midnightcompany.com or bluestrawberrystl.com for more information.

Photo Courtesey of The Midnight Company and Blue Strawberry