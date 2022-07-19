

Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis presents The Rose Tattoo, August 18-28.

The Rose Tattoo tells the story of love, death, and resilience in a downtrodden but hopeful 1940's immigrant Sicilian community.

Serafina delle Rose clings madly to her Italian identity, to the fanciful memory of her murdered husband, and to her free-spirited daughter. Will she find love with the banana truck driver? Are all the rose tattoos a sign?

Directed by David Kaplan at The Big Top in Grand Center, 3401 Washington, 63103. Running August 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 7:30PM and August 21 & 28 at 3:00PM.

For more information visit twstl.org.