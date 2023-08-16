TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, HAIRSPRAY And More Announced for Inaugural Broadway At Stifel Theatre Season!

Season will also include the Tony Award-winning musical The Cher Show.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny Photo 2 Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny
Review: RENT at The Muny Photo 3 Review: RENT at The Muny
Video: Watch Lindsay Heather Pearce & Anastacia McCleskey Sing 'Take Me or Leave Me' in Photo 4 Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, HAIRSPRAY And More Announced for Inaugural Broadway At Stifel Theatre Season!

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, HAIRSPRAY And More Announced for Inaugural Broadway At Stifel Theatre Season!

Fox Associates, LLC has announced a multi-year agreement to present Broadway productions at Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. “We are excited to bring more great Broadway entertainment to St. Louis” said John O'Brien, Fox Associates Vice President of Programming. “While the Fabulous Fox will continue to be the home of our two-week Broadway season ticket series, having the ability to utilize another magnificent venue will allow us to book return and short run engagements that we would otherwise have to pass on due to a full calendar. St. Louis Broadway fans will now have a selection of even more national touring theatrical experiences to enjoy.”

“Stifel Theatre is thrilled to partner with Fox Associates, LLC, a fellow cultural gem in St. Louis' vibrant arts landscape,” said Todd Mitchell, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre Vice President and General Manager. “Through this collaboration, Stifel Theatre and Fox Associates, LLC are elated to expand their commitment to present audiences bold, entertaining, and thought-stirring works. A delightful mix of classic and new, this inaugural Broadway at Stifel Theatre season promises to offer theatre-goers a wonderful night out in downtown St. Louis.”  

The first season will include three outstanding Broadway shows at Stifel Theatre in the spring of 2024: Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD; HAIRSPRAY; THE CHER SHOW. 

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

 

January 9-10, 2024

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR). Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

HAIRSPRAY

 

February 8-9, 2024

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the '60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can't Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

THE CHER SHOW

 

April 10-11, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Performance times for all show dates is 7:30 pm. Single tickets will go on sale to the public Monday, October 2. More information about pricing and how to purchase will be available at a later date at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Single Tickets For FUNNY GIRL, COMPANY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE And More On Sale At Fabulous Fox, S Photo
Single Tickets For FUNNY GIRL, COMPANY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE And More On Sale At Fabulous Fox, September 5

Single tickets for nine shows in the Fabulous Fox Theatre's 2023 – 2024 Broadway Series will go on sale Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

2
St. Louis Music At The Intersection Unveils Festival Schedule Photo
St. Louis' Music At The Intersection Unveils Festival Schedule

Discover the lineup and schedule for Music at the Intersection, a must-see music festival in St. Louis. Featuring over 50 acts across four stages, including headliners Smino, Thundercat, Masego, and Snarky Puppy. Don't miss out on this exciting event in the Grand Center Arts District. Tickets on sale now.

3
Previews: The Tesseract Theatre Companys Production of KINKY BOOTS at The Grandel Theatre Photo
Previews: The Tesseract Theatre Company's Production of KINKY BOOTS at The Grandel Theatre

Broadway World had the opportunity to sit-down with Director Taylor Gruenloh, and the shows two leads, Tiélere Cheatem who plays Lola and Kelvin Urday who plays Charlie Price. Each of them shared their excitement about their production of KINKY BOOTS, getting to work in the Grandel Theatre, and what show means to each of them.

4
The New Jewish Theatre to Celebrate 25 Years of Productions Photo
The New Jewish Theatre to Celebrate 25 Years of Productions

The New Jewish Theatre welcomes the community to celebrate its 25th season of telling universal stories through the lens of the Jewish experience. On September 10, 2023, from 4:30-6 pm, the public is invited to join New Jewish Theatre leaders and actors at the Carl & Helene Mirowitz Performing Arts Center in Creve Coeur to celebrate, reminisce, and raise money for the future of live theatre at the Jewish Community Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The Muny Video VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The Muny
First Look at 'Dentist' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
First Look at 'Dentist' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merry Wives
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (8/01-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Unavailable Broadway Concert
Florissant Performing Arts Center (8/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (7/21-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Sounds
Schroeder Park Amphitheater (8/30-8/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (9/05-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Sounds
St. Louis Art Fair Main Stage (9/09-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You