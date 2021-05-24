Second DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Show added at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Due to popular demand, a 2:30 p.m. matinee has been added to the Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert engagement at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. The Fox Box Office is currently closed.

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert on stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. Be our guest this holiday season as Broadway's Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Anna celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song! Tony®-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy. Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert.

Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as 'Sally Bowles' in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award® and Drama Desk® nominations for "Best Actress" as the original 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum. Her film credits include 13 Going on 30, Gotta Kick It Up for Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features Hercules (Meg), Spirited Away (Lin), Porco Rosso (Gina), Lady and the Tramp II (Angel), has guest-starred this season on Disney Channel's Amphibia, and spent the last 6 seasons on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe (Rose Quartz/Pink Diamond). On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's Nikki, recurred on Drew Carey and Almost Perfect, and has guest-starred on: Modern Family, House, Numb3rs, NYPD Blue, Arli$$, Party of Five, All My Children, Loving, Great Performances, and most recently the Disney+ series Encore. Susan has headlined with more than 60 symphony orchestras worldwide, including return engagements at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl, and has over 40 recording credits including her solo albums: All That and More, So Far, Winter Tracks, Coffee House (Best Vocalist 2004), Susan Egan LIVE, The Secret of Happiness and Softly. She is an accomplished master teacher in music performance, obsessive gardener, happy wife, and mom to two daughters, who ask her repeatedly to stop singing. @IAmSusanEgan

Aisha Jackson was last seen in Disney's Frozen, the hit Broadway musical. During her run as the standby for 'Anna,' she made history as the first Black woman to portray the role on Broadway. She was thrilled to have the opportunity to represent women of color by stepping into the role and hopes to continue to break down barriers on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and had the pleasure of being in the Original Broadway Cast of Waitress. Regional/ Off-Broadway credits include Witness Uganda (American Repertory Theater), Memphis and Hairspray (Arvada Center), Once on This Island (Olney Theatre Center), A Bronx Tale: The Musical (Paper Mill Playhouse), and Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater). Up next for her is the world premiere of the Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time. Instagram: @gifted2sing

Laura Osnes made her film debut last year, starring in two Hallmark original movies, In The Key Of Love and A Homecoming For The Holidays. She was last seen on Broadway starring in the Tony Award® winning musical Bandstand (Drama Desk®, Drama League® nominations), which was filmed and released in movie theaters nationwide via Fathom Events. Other Broadway credits include 'Cinderella' in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Astaire Award nominations), 'Bonnie Parker' in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony nomination), 'Hope Harcourt' in Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire nominations), 'Nellie Forbush' in Lincoln Center Theater's South Pacific, and 'Sandy' in Grease. Other New York/regional credits include The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk nomination; Atlantic Theater Company); City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall); On The Town (Boston Pops): Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago). Her television credits include Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), Elementary (CBS), Six By Sondheim (HBO), Live From Lincoln Center: Bernstein On Broadway (PBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), Sondheim: The Birthday Concert, and the Kennedy Center Honors salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012). Her many concerts and cabarets include performing with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Boston Pops, and The National Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Café Carlyle, Lincoln Center, and The Smith Center in Las Vegas. She can be heard on several original cast recordings and her two solo albums, Dream A Little Dream: Live at The Café Carlyle and If I Tell You: The Songs of Maury Yeston. @lauraosnes

Courtney Reed was last seen in Lauren Yee's award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at the Signature Theatre. She had the honor of originating the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw for which she received a Grammy® nomination, a role she just reprised for 4 months in London's West End production! Prior to Aladdin, she had the privilege of being a part of the closing company of the Tony Award®-winning musical In The Heights written by Lin Manuel Miranda, in which she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! just a few months after graduating from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. Her favorite regional credits include: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse (directed by Thomas Kail), 'Tintinabula' in Noble Fool's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Light Opera Works' 110 in the Shade and South Pacific. Over the past several years, she has appeared on such television shows as: Liza On Demand, Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, NYC 22, and CSI: NY, and her favorite, web series Submissions Only. In 2018, she debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City. She is also the founder of her all-female-run company "Gagged Chokers," which has received praise in such magazines as People, People's Style Watch, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Refinery 29, More, and Yahoo. She recently appeared in Drake Doremus' feature film Endings, Beginnings starring Shailene Woodley. Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @RhodesReed @GaggedChokers

Benjamin Rauhala is one of the Broadway community's most trusted music directors and collaborators. He was the Associate Music Director for the world premiere of The Secret Life of Bees at the Atlantic Theater, directed by Sam Gold, with music by Duncan Sheik. He worked on the music team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of Duncan Sheik's American Psycho simultaneously during the 2016 season. His off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and the current revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Theater Row. He has toured the world as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and The CW's Supergirl. He also tours with Tony®-nominee Ariana DeBose, Nashville star Kyle Dean Massey, Hercules star Krysta Rodriguez, Jagged Little Pill standout Derek Klena and with Next to Normal Tony-nominee Jennifer Damiano. He previously served as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show SMASH and is an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below, where he has created dozens of sold-out concerts, including the Broadway Princess Party series with Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, and the Broadway Loves Series, that has famously honored Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Celine Dion and many more beloved pop icons. @brauhala

Adam J. Levy just completed his run in the first national tour of Waitress. He is an audience favorite at the Broadway Princess Party and a recent graduate of Pace University's BFA musical theatre program. He spent the summer of 2018 appearing in the world premiere, Broadway-bound musical, Dave, helmed by Tina Landau at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. His New York and regional credits include Fiddler on the Roof, The Way We Get By, The Light in the Piazza, A Chorus Line, See What I Wanna See, Hairspray, Lysistrata Jones, and Merrily We Roll Along. He has also performed alongside symphony orchestras across the nation, including the New York Philharmonic and Philly Pops. Last fall, Adam starred in the title role of painter 'Georges Seurat' in The American Repertory Theatre's virtual reality workshop of Sunday in the Park with George. @AdamJLevy (Instagram)