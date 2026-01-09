Stray Dog Theatre To Present DEATHTRAP

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stray Dog Theatre will present Deathtrap, the comic thriller by Ira Levin, running February 5–21, 2026, at Tower Grove Abbey in St. Louis. Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 8 and Sunday, February 15.

The play follows Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful Broadway thriller playwright whose career has stalled after a series of failures. When a former student submits a promising script, Bruhl sees a potential return to success, prompting questions about whether his intentions are professional or something more dangerous. The story unfolds through a series of reversals that challenge assumptions about authorship, ambition, and truth.

The production will be directed by Gary F. Bell.

CAST

The cast will include Stephen Peirick as Sidney Bruhl, Victor Mendez as Clifford Anderson, Anne Vega as Myra Bruhl, Liz Mischel as Helga ten Dorp, and David Wassilak as Porter Milgrim.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available for purchase online and at the Tower Grove Abbey box office beginning one hour prior to curtain. General seating will be offered, and subscribers will receive priority access and discounts as part of Stray Dog Theatre’s 2026 season.