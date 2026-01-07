Circus Harmony's MISTERIOSO to be Presented at City Museum

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A wild whodunnit is evolving at Circus Harmony inside City Museum with Misterioso! Someone has stolen the cookie from the cookie jar! Somersaulting sleuths are sure to solve the mystery as they fly through the air and whisk around on one wheel in this year's annual Circus Harmony show titled Misterioso! The title comes from the musical term for playing something in a mysterious way, creating a feeling of intrigue. Circus Harmony's youth performance troupe will be directed by Artist-In-Residence, Susan Voyticky, a celebrated circus artist, choreographer, and director known for her dynamic performances and innovative creations.

In Susan's words, “As the Artist-in-Residence and guest director, I want to showcase the incredibly talented youth of Circus Harmony and keep these blossoming artists invested in a process that is both fun and demanding. Ideally our journey together will inspire the artists and our audience to the great, small and absurd mysteries that happen throughout our lives. My goal is to assist these young artists in creating a show that combines my love of physical storytelling and a lifelong passion for circus.”

Circus Harmony is the internationally renowned social circus school located inside of City Museum. Each year they present hundreds of free mini shows in the third floor circus ring at City Museum. They also teach classes for ages 3 to adult at City Museum and around St. Louis– including free classes at St. Louis City Recreation Centers. Their Circus Science program is offered at schools and the Urban League, and their international Peace Through Pyramids program brings the group overseas. Once a year they present a full length show with a story line. This year, it is titled Misterioso.

Circus Harmony is celebrating 25 years as a nonprofit organization! The founding of the St. Louis Arches youth circus troupe actually dates back to 1988! In those 25 plus years, tens of thousands of children (and adults!) have learned how to defy gravity, defy labels, and defy the odds. They haven't just built a circus - they've built a community! Circus Harmony is a place where young people can be creative, be supported, and be themselves - while experiencing the excitement and empowerment of being part of the circus! Their alumni are touring the world with companies like Cirque du Soleil, Teatro Zinzanni, and the Flying Wallendas.