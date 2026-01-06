The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis To Present PRIMARY TRUST

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The production will run February 4 through March 1, 2026 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

Primary Trust follows Kenneth, a man whose carefully ordered life begins to unravel, forcing him to confront unresolved grief and the uncertainty of adulthood. Originally premiered in New York in 2023, the play centers on themes of connection, imagination, and trust, blending realism with moments of surreal reflection.

The cast is led by St. Louis native Gregory Fenner as Kenneth, with Kierra Bunch as Corrina, Ronald L. Conner as Bert, Alan Knoll as Clay, Sam, and the Le Pousselet Bartender, and Jermaine Manor as the onstage musician.

The production is directed by Tyrone Phillips, Founding Artistic Director of Chicago’s Definition Theatre. The creative team includes scenic designer Sotirios Livaditis, Costume Designer Shevaré Perry, lighting designer Jason Lynch, sound designer Connor Wang, composer Jermaine Manor, and resident stage manager Shannon B. Sturgis.

“Eboni Booth has crafted a story that celebrates friendship and community, reminding us that life is not something to simply endure but something we can actively shape,” said Augustin Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom. “This play pushes the boundaries of empathy—interrogating love, grief, and longing in subtle yet profound ways. It's the kind of theatre that lingers, allowing us to see the miracle in the mundane and to look at the world just a little differently, even days later.”

Primary Trust will run February 4 through March 1, 2026 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Additional information and ticketing details are available through The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.