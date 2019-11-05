STAND-UP JESUS Will Come to The Playhouse at Westport Plaza

Comedian Robert Dubac brings his brand new solo show, STAND-UP JESUS, to the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for two shows only, December 6 & 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at metrotix.com or by phone at 314-534-1111. Additionally, tickets will also be available at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time. All seats are $20. Any tickets left will be inherited by the meek.

For believers and non-believers alike, STAND-UP JESUS will cleanse your soul with laughter, unburden your guilt with satire and purify your sacrilege with truth. This is the second coming we've all been waiting for! One with more punchlines, less judgement. So buckle up for some pain and joy from the original creator of humor. Guaranteed to be offensive to some with laughter for all. Blessed be the funny bone!

A fan favorite in St. Louis, Robert Dubac creates characters that boggle our minds with biting wit and rapid-fire satire while simultaneously crafting a simple story that binds us all together. His ability to combine the raucous laughter of stand-up comedy with the startling thrill of live theater continues to fill seats everywhere.

The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, Missouri and is a venue filling a niche for a variety of Broadway and Off-Broadway entertainment that would otherwise not find its way to the St. Louis area. Programming at the venue is offered at affordable ticket pricing so that anyone can have dinner at one of the many restaurants in the area as well as see a great show. For additional information on upcoming events and to download high resolution photos, please visit www.playhouseatwestport.com.





