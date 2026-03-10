BLUEY'S BIG PLAY - THE STAGE SHOW Comes to the Fabulous Fox in September

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fox Concerts has announced Bluey’s Big Play – The Stage Show will play at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. Big Play – The Stage Show brings Australia’s favorite family to life in a playful 45‑minute performance packed with music, imagination and big heart. With beautifully crafted puppets and all the charm of the Emmy Award‑winning TV series, it’s a theatrical adventure the whole family can enjoy together.

Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!

This smash‑hit live show has travelled the globe, playing to over 2 million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).

Enjoy a heart‑warming, laugh‑out‑loud experience that brings families together through play, imagination and joy. Whether it’s your child’s first theatre show or a special family outing, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is guaranteed to create memories that last long after the curtain comes down.