STAGES Performing Arts Academy To Produce Educational Digital Content For Students

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, STAGES Performing Arts Academy will launch brand new streaming and digital educational content for any and all students to take part in during this difficult time.

Read the full statement below:

Starting Monday, March 23rd, we will begin sharing podcasts discussing musical theatre, online video masterclasses, and workshops through ZOOM, Google Classroom content, and more. Despite having to navigate these uncharted waters, we believe in the accessibility of performing arts education for all, no matter the medium.

We are honored to bring STAGES first-class educational programs into your home and to partner with some of the best teaching artists and organizations in the region.

To take advantage of this free content, visit us on Facebook and Instagram for all announcements and be sure to sign up for our newsletter to stay in the know.

We look forward to seeing everyone again when our 2020 session resumes. You can visit our website to learn more about our class offerings or to register today. Stay safe!





