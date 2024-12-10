SIX National Tour to Return to The Fabulous Fox This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fabulous Fox will present the Tony Award-Winning new musical phenomenon SIX, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss for 16 performances from January 21 to February 2.

Show times are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m., Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. There will be an evening performance on Sunday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. and a matinee performance on Thursday, January 30 at 1:00 p.m. Ticket prices start at $37. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. SIX is presented by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.

The cast features Chani Maisonet as Catherine of Aragon, Gaby Albo as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Taylor Sage Evans, Hailey Lewis, Carlina Parker, Caroline Siegrist and Amaya White. All casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has surpassed 100 million streams.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Comments