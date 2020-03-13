Performances at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Have Been Postponed Through March

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

In light of the declaration by the Mayor's office of the City of St. Louis that crowd gatherings of more than 1,000 people are prohibited until further notice, performances and tours at the Fabulous Fox Theatre have been postponed through March 31.

Bachelor Live on Stage, scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory scheduled for March 17-29 will both be postponed. Plans to reschedule are currently underway. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets - they will be honored on the new dates.

Decisions about other future shows will be made as we follow the evolving situation with the COVID-19 Virus and the City of St. Louis' determination of the length of this prohibition.





