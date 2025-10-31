THE BROTHERS SIZE & More Lead St. Louis's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for November 2025.

The Brothers Size

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - October 22, 2025 through November 16, 2025

The Brothers Size, written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, explores themes of family, freedom, and the aftermath of incarceration through the lens of Yoruba cosmology. Set in the Louisiana bayou, the play delves into the complexities of brotherhood and the struggles faced by those seeking redemption. The production features a talented cast, including Nic Few as Ogun, Donald Jones Jr. as Elegba, and Christian Kitchens as Oshoosi, under the direction of Jacqueline Thompson. This marks the first professional staging of McCraney's work in St. Louis, showcasing a collaboration with respected local artists and organizations.

For tickets: click here.

The Notebook

Fox Theatre - November 04, 2025 through November 16, 2025

A deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love, The Notebook chronicles the decades-long love story between a mill worker named Noah and a privileged debutante named Allie. Beginning with a whirlwind summer romance in North Carolina in the 1940s, their love affair spans an entire lifetime-in spite of the differences that threaten to pull them apart.

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Edison Theatre - October 24, 2025 through November 02, 2025

Little Shop of Horrors is an R&B plus Doo Wop meets B-Film invasion of our campus body. We know for sure it will “grow on you” because it is the creepiest bouquet of music, comedy and terror ever assembled, and it is coming to WashU right on time to get us all into the Halloween spirit. With its own cult following, Little Shop of Horrors is the third longest running musical in off-Broadway history, as well as the highest grossing off-Broadway production ever!

For tickets: click here.

WashU Dance Theatre: something is happening

Edison Theatre - November 14, 2025 through November 16, 2025

Obvious yet easily overlooked, life is experienced one moment at a time, perpetually unfolding toward an unknowable future. This one-directional flow of timespace becomes the source of our curiosity, anxiety, wonder, and excitement. Live performance creates dynamic art work that focuses our collective awareness toward the ever-emerging horizon of time, continuously poised at the precipice of the present. Join us for an evening of contemporary dance exploring the evocative feeling of anticipation that something is happening…

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.