THE COTTAGE & More Lead St. Louis's September 2025 Top Theatre Shows

St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for September 2025.

The Cottage

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - September 03, 2025 through September 28, 2025

From the playwright that took Clue from screen to stage, The Cottage is an outrageously roaring 20's romp that will have you laughing from start to finish. Set in 1923 in an English country cottage, a woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband—and her lover's wife. As secrets unravel and passions collide, the meaning of love, identity, and marriage are all thrown into question, and served in a way only the British can serve it: with tea. With shocking plot twists, scandalous reveals, and razor-sharp humor, The Cottage is a deliciously funny hit comedy where no one’s secrets are safe.

For tickets: click here.

The Wanderers

J's Wool Studio Theatre - September 11, 2025 through September 28, 2025

NJT proudly presents Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, winner of the San Diego Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Play and a St. Louis area premiere. This funny, moving, and thought-provoking play offers a rare glimpse into the world of Satmar Hasidic Judaism while asking: is it worth following your truth, no matter the cost? The production runs September 11–28, 2025 at the J’s Wool Studio Theatre and is directed by St. Louis Theatre Circle Award-winner Robert Quinlan (Into the Woods, 2023).

For tickets: click here.

William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream

The Show Boat Theatre - September 12, 2025 through September 21, 2025

R-S Theatrics (St. Louis, MO) partners with the Showboat Community Theatre and Half Act Theatre Company (Hermann, MO) to start the Riverside Theatre Project, a cross-community collaboration designed to engage rural and urban Missouri artists. Continuing their second season, they will be producing Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the historic Showboat Theatre in Hermann, Missouri, September 12-21, 2025.

For tickets: click here.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

STAGES St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center - September 19, 2025 through October 19, 2025

Follow the incredible journey of Carole King, from her humble beginnings as a teenage songwriter in Brooklyn to her rise as a chart-topping music legend. BEAUTIFUL celebrates King’s remarkable career and personal resilience, featuring iconic hits like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and many more. Through a story filled with passion, heartbreak, and triumph, experience the unforgettable moments that shaped her life and music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her songs, this musical is a joyous tribute to one of the most beloved voices in American music history

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.